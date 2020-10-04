Analysts Set Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Price Target at CHF 112.57

Shares of Nestlé (VTX:NESN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 111.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 117 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

