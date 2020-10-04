Analysts Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) PT at $44.90

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,041. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.24. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.