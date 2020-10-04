Analysts Set Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT at $31.00

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th.

In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $881.53 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

