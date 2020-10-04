Analysts Set Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $144.93

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 276,283 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,664,000 after buying an additional 223,487 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Wingstop by 21,282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 191,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,203,000.

NASDAQ WING traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 387,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,482. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.28.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

