Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Appian reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $153,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,110. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 180.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 42.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 426,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,162. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $67.42.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

