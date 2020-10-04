Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

APLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of APLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $449.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $482,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,313,898.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,539 shares of company stock worth $1,672,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

