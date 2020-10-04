Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $8.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.21 million, with estimates ranging from $6.22 million to $24.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

ABUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,867. The firm has a market cap of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

