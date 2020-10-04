Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $8.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.21 million, with estimates ranging from $6.22 million to $24.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

ABUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,867. The firm has a market cap of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit