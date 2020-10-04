Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

