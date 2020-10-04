Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $82.80 Average PT from Analysts

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

BL traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. 501,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackline has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 3,860.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 868.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 621,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 557,544 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the first quarter worth $24,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 2,500.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 442,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

