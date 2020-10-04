Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is ($0.18). Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

