Brokerages Expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.28 Million

Analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will report $433.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.60 million and the lowest is $387.00 million. GrubHub reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $73.43. 1,697,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,612. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $79.18.

In other GrubHub news, Director Keith Richman sold 25,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,006,914.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,350.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,647 shares of company stock worth $13,894,122. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 16.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 231.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

