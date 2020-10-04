Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report $16.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $16.46 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $15.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $64.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.47 billion to $65.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $68.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.29 billion to $69.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,580,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.58. 1,217,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.16. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

