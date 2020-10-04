Brokerages Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Billion

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report $16.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $16.46 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $15.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $64.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.47 billion to $65.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $68.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.29 billion to $69.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,580,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.58. 1,217,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.16. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit