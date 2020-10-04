Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $574.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $576.30 million. Rollins reported sales of $556.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $919,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 675,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,703. Rollins has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.