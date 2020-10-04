Brokerages Expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.62 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.27. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $187.57. 58,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,821 shares of company stock worth $709,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

