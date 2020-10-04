Brokerages Set Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) PT at $6.25

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver purchased 2,606,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Gogo by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 294,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,405,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Gogo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

