Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target at $53.62

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.62.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in MasTec by 150.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 637,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

