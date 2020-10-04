Brokerages Set Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $93.11

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

MRCY traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $77.10. 172,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,443. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,946 shares of company stock worth $9,053,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,154,000 after purchasing an additional 126,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,330,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after purchasing an additional 97,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,985,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

