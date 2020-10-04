Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $18.47

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.47.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,349,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,497.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 144.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 115.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.