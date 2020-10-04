Brokerages Set Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Price Target at $4.75

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MG shares. Sidoti started coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 143,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,917. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

