Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Price Target at $42.80

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after acquiring an additional 98,208 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after acquiring an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,181. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit