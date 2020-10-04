Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Price Target at $42.80

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after acquiring an additional 98,208 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after acquiring an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,181. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

