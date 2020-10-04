Brokerages Set Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target at $18.67

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

TVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 291,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,255. The company has a market capitalization of $710.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in Tivity Health by 214.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,655 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Tivity Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tivity Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 30.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.