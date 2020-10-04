Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.32.

CZR stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after buying an additional 24,511,373 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after buying an additional 12,284,687 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,480 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

