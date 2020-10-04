Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.38. 349,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,288. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.