Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.20. The company had a trading volume of 164,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $4,343,122. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Churchill Downs by 157.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 31.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

