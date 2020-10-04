Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.20. The company had a trading volume of 164,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.38. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $4,343,122. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Churchill Downs by 157.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 31.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit