Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Financial Corp(Maryland) to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Community Financial Cor has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

