Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

CAG stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.07.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 9,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,418 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,428 shares of company stock worth $5,319,734. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit