Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

CAG stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.07.

In other news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 9,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,418 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,428 shares of company stock worth $5,319,734. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

