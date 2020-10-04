Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.07.

CAG stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,734 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

