Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.53. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $62,507,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after buying an additional 249,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.79. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.