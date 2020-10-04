Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands also posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNR. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

CNR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 569,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,857. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

