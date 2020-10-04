Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives $11.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Creative Planning grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 619,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $877.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 4.05. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.13 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

