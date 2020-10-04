CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRHM. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CRH Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRH Medical by 330.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 13,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,603. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.