CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRHM. TheStreet lowered CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.
In other news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 13,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,603. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43.
CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.
