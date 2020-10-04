Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Edison International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,046. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. Edison International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

