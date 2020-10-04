FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $119,566.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $203,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $886,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 147,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,082. The stock has a market cap of $823.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

