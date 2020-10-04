First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 754,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.