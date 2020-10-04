Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives $59.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $41.25. 339,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Fortis has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3796 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

