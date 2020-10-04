Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 109,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,351. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.94. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 180.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 303,791 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 85.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 253,269 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after buying an additional 144,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

