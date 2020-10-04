Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Glaukos by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 547,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.69. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

