Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 219.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.50 ($2.87).

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLEN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of LON:GLEN traded up GBX 2.38 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 161.76 ($2.11). 25,384,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,884,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion and a PE ratio of -6.50.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

