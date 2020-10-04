Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.68. The stock had a trading volume of 170,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average is $141.94. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $189.34.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

