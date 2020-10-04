Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $51.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,000. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

