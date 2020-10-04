Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:GFED opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.52. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.93.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GFED. Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
