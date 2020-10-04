Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.52. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFED. Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

