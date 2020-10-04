Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GFED opened at $14.09 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Dividend History for Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit