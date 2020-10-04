Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GFED opened at $14.09 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

