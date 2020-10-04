HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce sales of $2.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $5.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 million to $10.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.26 million, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. 1,870,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

