HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of HCM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 69,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,772. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 272,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the first quarter worth $234,000. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

