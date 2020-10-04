HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
Shares of HCM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 69,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,772. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.
About HUTCHISON CHINA/S
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.