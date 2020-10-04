ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.60. The stock had a trading volume of 130,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.67. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $236.51.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $56,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 6,922.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 54.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $226,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

