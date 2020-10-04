Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $328,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock worth $55,660,545. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.