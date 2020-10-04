Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.31.
Several research firms have weighed in on IBP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $328,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock worth $55,660,545. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
