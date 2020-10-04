Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $53.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,600.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after acquiring an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,031,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,967,000 after buying an additional 728,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 633,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,370 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.81. 1,532,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,686. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.