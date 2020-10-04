JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Issue $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend payment by 79.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 61.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

JPM stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

