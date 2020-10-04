Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.47. 5,393,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

